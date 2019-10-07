SHC orders formation of security force for protection of women, children

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered establishment of a special Women Security Force in Sindh province to tackle and resolve the problems of women and children.

A two-member bench of the SHC, headed by Justice Sallahuddin Pahnwar, heard a petition seeking protection and security for women and neglected children.

The court ordered formation of special women security force for women in Sindh province. In this regard, a team headed by former Additional Inspector General of Karachi (AIG) Amir Shaikh has been formed for security of women.

Talking about honor-killing, Justice Pahnwar remarked: “Curse of honor killing (Karo-Kari) is still alive.”

In last two years in Larkana, there were more than 8000 applications filed by women seeking protection, while more than 300 women were killed, the bench remarked.

The bench ordered posting of a women Senior Superintend of Police (SSP) in every division.

Justice Pahnwar also ordered that measures regarding enrolling intelligent children in private schools.

The court summoned Director General (DG) private schools in next hearing. It also directed the Sindh government to submit a report within two months after implementing the orders.

“Not only on paper, but work must be done practically,” the bench remarked.

The bench also remarked that a silence like graveyard should not be continued, if it would be continued, than court would have to speak.