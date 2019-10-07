Serious concerns over intentions behind Azadi March: Aslam Iqbal

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information Mian Aslam Iqbal on Monday said criticised the proposed Azadi March by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman was trying to rile up youth and lead them into anarchy in the name of justice.

Addressing a presser at the Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR), Iqbal said: “Innocent children are being told to carry along sticks and canes to the protest (Azadi) march.”

Expanding upon the intentions of Fazal, the PTI stalwart said that the anti-government rally would bring harm to all the hard work done by Prime Minister Imran in his recently concluded US visit.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan represented the Ummah and the plight of innocent Kashmiri’s on a global scale, Maulana with his self-serving attitude wants to harm the diplomatic case that Pakistan is trying to build against Indian atrocities, he is also bringing harm to the image of Pakistan as a country by taking aggressive measures against the state which may lead to unfortunate events.”

Iqbal said that no one would oppose a peaceful march and protest, but if things got out of control then anything could happen.