Report reveals PIA wasted food worth millions in last three years

A new report reveals that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), despite running already in loss, wasted food amounting to almost Rs100 million in a period of three years.

According to the report, sometime back, PIA transferred an amount of $65000 into the account of a man as an overflying bill for Turkmenistan. This shady transfer has no substantative reason attached to it but was never probed by the officials.

The report also sheds light on the PIA’s kitchen spendings, and according to it, in a period of three years, food worth Rs10 million was bought and then never used in airlines. The huge loss persistent for three years clearly shows the recklessness of concerned officials as after loss borne in the first year the loss of the next two years could have been averted by planning better and bringing this into the attention of higher authority.

As per the report, a total of 5,558,284 passengers travelled on the airline from 2013 to 2015 and the food arrangements were made for 6,072,839 passengers.

Additional food bought for over 0.5m passengers cost PIA approximately Rs70m. At Lahore Airport alone the wastage of food cost PIA’s kitty over Rs40m.

In conclusion, the report held the PIA administration responsible for this loss. PIA was apprised about these losses in 2016 and then again in November 2018, but no one paid any heed.