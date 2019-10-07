Premier to jet off to China today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will head to China on Monday on a two-day official visit in order to discuss issues of regional and bilateral importance with the Chinese leadership.

According to his schedule, the premier will hold separate meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang wherein he will discuss the expansion of projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and cooperation in the agriculture, industrial and socio-economic sectors.

Prime Minister Imran’s visit to China acquires significance as it comes days ahead of President Xi’s planned high-profile visit to India to take part in the 2nd informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran said that the removal of all bottlenecks in CPEC projects and their timely completion was the top priority of the government.

Amid a reported slowdown on much-hyped Corridor, the Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Makhdoom Khusro Bakht Yar on Sunday said Pakistan would engage China at the highest level for talks on several big projects in the fields of hydropower, oil refinery and steel mills.

Reports emerged a day earlier that the prime minister is expected to offer the management of cash-strapped Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) to China amid continuous losses.

“The government is exploring different options including G2G (government-to-government) deal with China as the government cannot absorb losses on a consistent basis,” a publication said citing sources, adding that overall accumulated losses of once the most profitable state-owned entity, the PSM, soared to Rs220 billion.

During the premier’s visit, the two sides will also discuss the “immediate implementation” of the second phase of the China-Pakistan free trade agreement (FTA). They will also discuss the abolition of the quota for all Pakistani agro products.

The prime minister is also expected to address the Pak-China Business Forum in Beijing and to meet with Chinese entrepreneurs as well as the heads of different companies.

This is the premier’s third visit to China in less than a year.

In April, he visited Beijing to attend the second Belt and Road Forum and for talks with the Chinese leadership on the expanded CPEC. His first official visit had come in November last year.