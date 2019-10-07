PM Imran launches ‘Ehsaas-Saylani Langar Scheme’ in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday inaugurated the Ehsas-Saylani Langar Scheme, one of the projects of the government’s flagship Ehsas Programme that aims to combat hunger throughout the country, in Islamabad.

The scheme, which has been launched in coordination with the Saylani Welfare Trust, one of Pakistan’s biggest welfare organisations, is aimed at providing free hygienic food to the poor.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Ehsas Programme’s head and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar said that the government intends to open 112 soup kitchens in the first phase of the scheme, which would be completed in a year.

“The soup kitchens will provide food to 600 people in the capital on a daily basis,” she said.

Nishtar said that the premier had instructed that the food at the soup kitchens must be hygienic and provided to people in ample proportions “with respect”.

“The prime minister has instructed that no person should go to bed hungry. This [Ehsaas Langar] programme has been launched in accordance with his wishes,” she said.

“As you know that this is a huge task and the government cannot do this alone. So we are signing an agreement with Saylani Trust welfare organisation, that enjoys a very good reputation and together we will open 112 Ehsaas-Saylani Langar Khaney all over the country.

“You will be happy to know that this soup kitchen has been established within 10 days and we are positive that we will be able to open 112 soup kitchens within a short period of time.”

Nishtar said that the prime minister wanted every person in the country to “sleep well-fed and under a shelter”. She recalled that the premier had ordered the launch of panahgahs for the homeless, that have now been opened across the country and now the government was establishing soup kitchens to feed the poor as well.

Maulana Bashir Farooq Qadri, the founder of Saylani Trust, also spoke on the occasion and lauded the prime minister “for thinking about the poor and deprived” section of the society. He acknowledged that the prime minister’s vision was that of the State of Madina.

Prime Minister Imran congratulated Nishtar as well as the Saylani Trust for initiating the programme and said that none of the previous administrations had spent on welfare as much as his own government.

On the occasion, he repeated his ambition to build a welfare state, based on the model of the state of Madina, where the poor section of the society will be uplifted. He said that the government was striving to create opportunities for the business community in order to generate wealth that can be spent on people.

He emphasised, however, that “change would take time”.

“People are impatient,” the prime minister said, adding that” “It’s only been 13 months and they ask, where is the state of Madina?”

“The state of Madina was not created within a day,” he said.