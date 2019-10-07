LHC acquits three convicts in murder case of NAB chairman’s parents

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday acquitted over “lack of evidence” three people who had been sentenced to death by a sessions court in the murder case of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice retired Javed Iqbal’s parents.

In 2011, Javed’s parents were found dead in their house, which was guarded round the clock.

Later on, as the mystery unfolded, police identified the killer as Naveed Iqbal, the stepbrother of the incumbent NAB chief, who had killed his father Malik Abdul Majeed, 80, a former DIG, and stepmother Zarina, 70, over a monetary dispute. Officials had further said that Naveed was assisted by Abbas Shakir and Ameen Ali.

Then Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Aslam Tareen had said the judge’s parents and other family members had severed ties with Naveed because he was constantly blackmailing them for money.

All three men were sentenced to death and fined Rs550,000 each by a sessions court in 2016 in the said case.

In its decision today, a two-member LHC bench said that there was “not enough evidence against the earlier suspects to be held guilty” and overturned the sessions court’s verdict.

In their appeal against the verdict by the sessions court, the men had said that they were arrested by the police over mere suspicion. The appellants further said that there were no witnesses against them and the police had been unable to produce sufficient evidence before the court.

In their petition before the high court, they urged the high court to overturn the verdict and acquit them on the grounds of insufficient evidence.