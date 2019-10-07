JUI-F denies issuing ‘instructions’ on sodomy during ‘Azadi March’

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Monday denied the authenticity of three documents which circulated on social media earlier in the day, hinting that the party was endorsing homosexuality in its upcoming Azadi March.

The first document was a notice allegedly issued by the party, outlining 10 instructions the participants of the march. The sixth point stated that no participant should engage in homosexuality without prior approval from their regional leaders.

“The participants will completely refrain from engaging in sodomy without the permission of their emir [leader]. The violators of this instruction would be thrown out of the sit-in and their belongings will be seized,” the notice said.

The second document was an alleged application form for those who wish to seek permission to engage in sodomy during the Azadi March. The alleged application form asks for particulars of the individuals along with prior history of homosexual experiences.

The third document, the authenticity of which was denied by Islamabad district commissioner (DC) in a tweet, was a notice issued to the authorities and religious bodies on the basis of above-mentioned document, stating that since homosexuality is forbidden in Islam, nobody would be allowed to engage in this act.

“Homosexuality is strictly prohibited in Islam and hence cannot be tolerated in any form, whether in a political gathering or during private meetings,” the notice read.

“Islamabad City Police have received several complaints from the citizens in which they expressed their concerns over a possible massive wave of homosexuality in Islamabad after a political gathering planned on October 27,” the notice added.

“It is hereby announced that the city officials will enforce Pakistan’s law and the regulations set out in Islam and the workers of the political party are advised to retain from such sinful deeds during their gathering,” the notice concluded.

The Islamabad DC also said that a First Information Report (FIR) was being registered against the issuance of the fake notice.

Speaking to Pakistan Today, JUI-F Senator Hafiz Hamdullah “cursed” those who had prepared these “fake” documents. He claimed that some elements were running a malicious campaign against his party to slander the upcoming Azadi March.

“The same elements behind the country’s economic destruction are running this malicious campaign,” he said.

JUI-F will hold an anti-government march towards Islamabad on October 7. They are expected to be joined by other opposition parties in a bid to overthrow the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.