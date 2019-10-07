JUI-F links sodomy during Azadi March with ‘prior approval’ from Ameer

ISLAMABAD: A notification from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal’s (JUI-F) media wing rocked the internet when it “prohibited” the attendants of its Azadi March, which is scheduled to start from Oct 27, from engaging in homosexual acts without the prior permission from their local ameers (presidents).

The official notification issued by the office of the party’s secretary-general explicitly warned the attendants to “seek approval from their respective ameer before engaging in sodomy”.

Deciding to take a solo flight, the JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, last week, announced Oct 27 as the date for his long anti-government rally despite requests by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to postpone the march.

The following day, the government had hinted at mass arrests of the JUI-F central and provincials leaders to scuttle the sit-in.