‘Jet controversy’: Govt says MBS didn’t snub Imran

The government rejected claims made by a weekly newspaper, The Friday Times, that alleged Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman didn’t snub Prime Minister Imran Khan after his meetings with Turkey and Malaysia’s leaders in New York.

The editorial claimed that the prince was so alienated by some dimensions of the Pakistani premier’s diplomacy at UN General Assembly that he “snubbed Imran by ordering his private jet to disembowel the Pakistani delegation”.

“Inexplicably, the Saudi crown prince, Mohammad bin Salman, was so alienated by some dimensions of the Pakistani prime minister’s diplomacy in New York – he couldn’t have been happy at the prospect of Imran Khan, Recip Tayyib Erdogan and Mahathir Mohammad planning to jointly represent the Islamic bloc, nor with Pakistan’s interlocution with Iran without his explicit approval — that he visibly snubbed Imran by ordering his private jet to disembowel the Pakistani delegation,” the article alleged.

However, the government said that it was”totally false [report] and absolutely carries no truth whatsoever”.

The report also carried “baseless self-created theory with respect to the premier’s meetings with the leaders of Turkey and Malaysia in New York”.