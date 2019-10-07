IHC issues stay order on 200pc hike in Islamabad property tax

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued restraining order against 200 per cent hike in property tax in the federal capital.

A bench of the high court issued stay order on a petition filed by Jamaat-e-Islami challenging unprecedented raise in tax over Islamabad properties.

The bench summoned the Revenue Director, Capital Development Authority (CDA) in person and also ruled that the parties should submit their written replies in court before the next hearing.

The court issued notices to the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and CDA with orders to submit their replies.

The counsel of the petitioner argued that the metropolitan corporation has increased property tax by unprecedented 200 %, and pleaded to the court to declare the tax hike decision as null and void.

JI deputy emir Mian Muhammad Aslam was appeared in the court with his counsel for the case.

The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) had approved the hike in property tax in last December, making it applicable from July 1st in current year. But the property tax bills issuance was delayed due to the issue of jurisdiction over the revenue directorate, between the MCI and the CDA.

The metropolitan corporation later while extended the last date for submission of property tax till October 31.