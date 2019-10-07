Guards of influential person torture youth in Karachi

KARACHI: An influential person’s security guards beat up a teenage boy in Karachi’s area of Saba Commercial in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase 5.

As per details, 18-year-old Najam had gone to Darakhshan, Saba Commercial Area, to purchase dinner. When Najam was unable to immediately give way to the guards of an influential person, they got hold of him and assaulted him in public where there were several witnesses.

Najam’s mother alleged that the security guards threatened and intimidated the teenage boy and that the police, despite her call, took no action.