Government to run social protection programmes under public private partnership

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar said on Monday that the government has decided to run social protection programmes under a public-private partnership.

While addressing a conference, she further added that these social welfare programmes will be developed via a mechanism in which partnerships with the trusts will be done.

“In collaboration with Saylani Welfare International Trust, Langar facility has been opened in Islamabad and free food will be provided to the needy without any charge,” she said.

She further added that there will be no compromise on the quality of food and by doing inspections regularly, food quality will be ensured.