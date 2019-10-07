FO rubbishes Indian defence minister’s FATF remark

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Monday rubbished a recent statement by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) can “blacklist Pakistan for terror financing at any time”.

An official statement issued by the FO spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal, Rajnath Singh’s statement “reinforces Pakistan’s concerns, repeatedly highlighted to the FATF membership, about India’s attempts to politicise the FATF proceedings to further its narrow, partisan objectives”.

Indian media reports on Oct 1 quoted Singh as saying: “the FATF can [at] any time blacklist Pakistan for terror financing.”

“India’s incessant smear campaign against Pakistan and blatant partisanship called into question its credentials to be a co-chair of the Asia-Pacific Joint Group, the FATF style regional body, that reviews Pakistan’s progress in implementing the FATF action plan,” the FO said.

“It is important for FATF to ensure that the process remains fair and unbiased.”

The FO clarification comes a week ahead of FATF’s review meetings in Paris between Oct 13-18 that will determine whether Pakistan should remain or move out of the grey list or be put on the blacklist.