Fazal using religion for ‘personal advantage’: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz on Monday said that Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman is using religion for his personal advantage.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stalwart, in a media talk, claimed that Fazal collected funds for Azadi March, the anti-government rally by JUI-F, in the name of Namoos-e-Risalat.

Faraz alleged that the JUI-F chief is using religion in politics and does not want the madrassa reforms implemented.

“Even ten clerics [together] cannot take a stance over Namoos-e-Risalat [in a way] Prime Minister Imran Khan did,” he said.

He further said that we should rectify mistakes in the system, and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) should address the problems.