Dengue fever kills two more in Islamabad, Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD: Dengue fever has killed two more persons in Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Monday.

The death toll has risen to 13. At least 5,000 patients in Islamabad and 6,976 in Rawalpindi have been tested positive for the disease.

Three more persons in Faisalabad have been affected by dengue fever as the total number of sufferers has surged to 116 in the city.

The disease is on a rapid rise in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as well where 4,406 patients have been tested positive so far. 2,058 people are affected in Peshawar, 380 in Swat, 185 in Mansehra and 215 in Swabi.