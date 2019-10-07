Dengue fever claims another life in metropolis

KARACHI: Dengue fever has claimed yet another life in Karachi at a private hospital, taking the death toll from this mosquito-borne disease to 15 since Jan 1, 2019.

Spokesman Prevention and Control Program for Dengue (PCPD) Sindh while talking to PPI, said a 25- year-old man, Syed Ali , resident of District West Karachi died due dengue fever at a private hospital of Karachi.

A total 15 people has already been died from dengue fever in Karachi city this year so far.In 2019, a total of 4,280 dengue cases have been reported in Sindh province so far out of which, 4,036 were happened in Karachi and 244 in other districts.