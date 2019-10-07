Court issued notices to Atif Zaman, others in anchorperson Mureed Abbas murder case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday issued notices to all nominated in a case pertaining to the murder of anchorperson Mureed Abbas and his person allegedly by a business partner, Atif Zaman.

The court bench conducted the hearing on a plea filed by the slain anchorperson’s wife, Zahra Abbas, against an anti-terrorism court (ATC) ruling who, last week, dropped down terrorism charges in the case.

In the previous hearing, an ATC in Karachi dropped terrorism clauses from the case and referred it to the sessions court on the plea of prime suspect Atif Zaman, citing their personal dispute over financial matters being the chief reason behind the incident.

Zahra, in her petition, had stated that the verdict did not mention Khizer Hayat who was murdered along with her husband.

She had also raised questions over the law enforcement agencies’ failure to arrest Atif’s brother and co-accused, Adil Zaman, and address the issue of death threats to a witness, Umer Rehan.