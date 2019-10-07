Cabinet to monitor performance of lobbyists in US

Though the federal cabinet, in its meeting on Friday, expressed reservations about the performance of two lobbyists or Public Relations (PR) firms working in the US to defend Pakistan’s interests, yet it has approved release of Rs240 million for this image-building effort.

According to information, the cabinet advised the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to continually audit the performance of these firms on quarterly basis after the officials concerned presented a summary proposing a release of Rs246m to the two firms. The cabinet ministers stressed that contracts with these firms should be renewed based on their performance and achievements.

According to reports, the ministry officials maintained that the firms were shortlisted after a competitive process and their performances are reviewed after every three months.

The contracts with the firms would be extended if they protect the interests of Pakistan while failure to meet the desired outcomes will lead to termination of their services, the ministry said. After assurances of the ministry, the cabinet endorsed the Economic Coordination Committee’s (ECC) August 28 decision and approved release of Rs246m.