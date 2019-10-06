War of words between Coach, Chief selector after embarrassing loss to Sri Lanka 

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.)

The first chinks in the new Pakistan Cricket set up started to appear here on Saturday as the national team’s head coach, Misbah ul Haq, and chief selector, Misbah ul Haq, exchanged pointed words over the team’s loss to Sri Lanka in the first T20 at Lahore.

A diminished Sri Lanka set up managed to defeat the current number one ranked T20 team in the world, Pakistan, in their own backyard in Lahore. At a post match press conference, head coach Misbah ul Haq said that he had been given an awful pick of players.

“Why are we bringing back these tried and tested figures like Umar Akmal and Ahmad Shehzad again. I know we wanted to take this opportunity to experiment with different combinations, but why use these old hacks?” he questioned, bringing into question the wisdom of recently appointed chief selector Misbah ul Haq.

“Everyone has always been concerned about the Akmal blood that runs through Babar Azam’s veins, and I fear an Akmal being so near him is aggravating his condition” he went on to say.

Meanwhile, Chief selector Misbah ul Haq said that the head coach was just unable to coach these players and develop effective strategies.

“These are talented boys and we wanted them to be given a full run before we discard them for good. This is the coach’s job to do something about their problems” the chief selector said in response to a media question at a different location.

The Dependent has also learned that chief selector Misbah ul Haq later invited coach Misbah ul Haq for a closed door meeting to settle the issues between the two. The meeting between coach Misbah and chief selector Misbah reportedly took place inside Misbah’s mind, while Misbah’s body was tossing and turning in unable to sleep.