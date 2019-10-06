Unhealthy food claims four lives in Sukkur

SUKKUR: At least four people have lost their lives after consuming unhygienic food in Pano Akil, Sukkar, a local news outlet reported on Sunday.

Taking note of the incident Sindh Health Minister Azra Fazal Pechuho formed a 12-member committee and sought a report within the next 24 hours.

The committee is expected to visit families of the victims to gather more details.

Last week, at least four people were rushed to the hospital after falling seriously ill after consuming unhygienic food in Bahawalnagar.

Police and rescue officials, upon being informed managed to shift the people to a district hospital where they had their stomachs washed.

Earlier in January, at least 15 people fainted after eating ‘toxic’ rice in Hingora Goth, Mominabad Town.