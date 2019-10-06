Suspected arrested in the rape of minor girl in Khanewal

KHANEWAL: A 10-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in Basti Zahoorabad area here on Sunday, a local news outlet reported.

Police confirmed that the person accused of committing the crime had been taken into custody.

Taking note of the incident, District Police Officer (DPO) Khanewal, assured people that the police would ensure justice to the victim by bringing the culprit to book.

Earlier, at least four children had been reported missing in Chunian since June.

In September locals in Chunian discovered the body of a child in a ditch, after which the police also recovered remains of two other minors who had gone missing. In retaliation to police’s inability to arrest the culprit(s), the people in Chunian took to the streets to express their frustration and anger.

On Oct 1, the prime accused in the case, Shehzad was arrested by authorities following the matching of DNA samples of the accused with that of the slain children.