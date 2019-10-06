Gunman shoots dead four at Kansas City bar

At least four people have been killed in a shooting in Kansas City, according to US media reports. In a tweet, the Kansas City Police Department said the shooting occurred at a bar early on Sunday morning. Reports suggest a total of nine people were shot and that the suspect remains at large. Though the information is still unconfirmed, the shooter is said to be a Hispanic male.

Gun violence remains pervasive in the United States and the Kansas incident comes just a month after five people were killed and several others injured in a shooting in Texas.

The suspect, a white man in his mid-30s, had hijacked a US postal truck and opened fire at random, before being shot dead by officers.

That was preceded by the early August mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, where many victims were Hispanic.

In that case, officers arrested Patrick Crusius, 21, a white Texan, who told police that he was targeting Mexicans, according to an arrest warrant published by US media.

The shooting in El Paso came hours before a gunman in Dayton, Ohio killed nine people, reigniting calls for gun control in the United States where firearms were linked to nearly 40,000 deaths in 2017.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.