Ghani fires spokesperson over remarks on Pak-Taliban meeting

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has fired foreign ministry’s spokesman, Sibghatullah Ahmadi, over his comments on Pakistan’s talks with the Taliban, reported Afghan media on Sunday.

A 12-member Taliban delegation led by its deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar met with Pakistan’s foreign minister and other officials in Islamabad this week, with both sides agreeing on the need to resumption of the peace process.

President Ghani’s spokesman, Sediq Sediqi, criticized the meeting saying it couldn’t help the peace process.

“Hosting a group which continues to commit violence goes against all the principles of relations between countries,” Sediqi said.

Ahmadi, however, welcomed the meeting.

“We all witness the increasing regional and global efforts for resumption of Afghanistan’s Peace Process,” Ahmadi said on Twitter.

“We welcome the efforts of all the countries in the region and the world aimed at peace in Afghanistan and particularly appreciate these countries’ efforts in terms of facilitating direct talks between the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban. Discussions continue on the mechanism of initiating the peace talks.”

Later, Sediqi said that policies on peace is announced by Presidential Palace, adding Ahmadi’s comments on the meeting were personal.

Ahmadi, however, said the foreign ministry is the sole implementer of the country’s foreign policy and reflects on the official position of the Afghan government. He reiterated that the ministry continues to support the peace process and efforts to facilitate peace talks.

Mirwais Nab has been appointed by the president as acting spokesman for foreign ministry and as its deputy for economic cooperation.

A source told 1TV that Ahmadi was referred for prosecution for the comments.