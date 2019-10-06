Ejaz Shah, Fawad Chaudhary praise Shujaat Hussain’s services to country

by Staff Report , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

LAHORE: Interior Minister Ejaz Shah and Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhary met with Pakistan Muslim League-Q chairman and former prime minister, Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain at his residence and inquired about his health on Sunday.

PML-Q lawmakers Chaudhary Salik Hussain and Chaudhary Shafay Hussain were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the country’s political climate was discussed at length.

Both Interior Minister Ejaz Shah and Science and Tecnology Minister Fawad Chaudhary opined that Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain was a politician par excellence whose services to the country could not be ignored.