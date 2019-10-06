Absconding suspect in Qandeel Baloch murder caught through Interpol’s help

The absconding suspect and brother of slain model Qandeel Baloch, Arif, was caught on Saturday with the help of Interpol from Saudi Arabia.

According to police, Arif has been transferred to Multan following his arrest. He was presented before a local court, which remanded him into police custody for three days.

Last month, a model court in Multan sentenced slain model Qandeel Baloch’s brother Wasim Khan to life in prison for murdering his sister.

Six including Mufti Abdul Qavi, Qandeel’s other two brothers, Aslam Shaheen and Arif were acquitted in the case.

In 2016, Qandeel Baloch was strangled to death at her home in Punjab by her brother Waseem. Her father Muhammad Azeem Baloch had lodged a murder case against his son Waseem, accomplices Haq Nawaz and others. An affidavit submitted by the parents in 2016 also named two of other sons, Aslam Shaheen and Arif.

Waseem had gone on record and admitted to drugging and killing his sister when he was presented before a special magistrate.