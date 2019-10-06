SUKKUR: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has started investigations against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Member of National Assembly (MNA) from Ghotki and former provincial minister for sports, Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar.

Sources claim that Mahar was illegally allotted 238-acre agricultural land through his brother, Bangal Mehar, Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

NAB has sought a record of Mehar’s farmland and sources report that both Mehar and his brother are under investigation.

NAB has also demanded a record form Ghotki’s deputy commissioner.

Earlier, PPP stalwart and former leader of the opposition Syed Khursheed Shah was arrested by the anti-graft watchdog for owning assets beyond his means of income, including hotels, petrol pumps and houses registered in the names of his alleged frontmen.