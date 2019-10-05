categoryTermID113155----CategoryParentID0------
October 4, 2019
The Dependent issue 139
LAHORE: E paper – October 05, 2019
KARACHI: E paper – October 05, 2019
ISLAMABAD: E paper – October 05, 2019
Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20 trophy unveiled in Lahore
PML-N seeks details of PTI’s ‘undeclared funding accounts’
Two men acquitted after 10 years in jail in 395kg marijuana case
FO dismisses insinuations Maleeha Lodhi was ‘removed for any reason’
Punjab govt submits report on smog preventive measures in LHC
UK PM Johnson will ask for Brexit extension if no deal by October 19, court told
Sri Lankan court dismisses challenge to presidential candidate Rajapaksa’s citizenship
Man booked for injuring Mustafa Khar’s dog
Couple booked over alleged rape, extortion of Lahore woman
Italy presents plan to accelerate expulsion of migrants
Canada opposition chief promises gun crackdown, slams Trudeau as weak
The Dependent issue 139
