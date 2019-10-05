Pakistan tells India to keep lectures on diplomacy to itself

ISLAMABAD: A day after Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan made “provocative” statements during UNGA address last month, Pakistan has hit back saying “India would be well-advised to keep its lectures on diplomacy and normality to itself. All we would like to stress is, “Physician, heal thyself!”.

“If India feels provoked, it is only because India is unwilling to face the truth about its indefensible actions that are driven by the toxic mix of an extremist ideology and hegemonic ambitions,” read a Foreign Office statement issued on Saturday. The Indian spokesperson on Friday claimed that the PM Imran had used “provocative and irresponsible” statements during UN General Assembly 74th session against India last month in New York.

“We completely reject the comments made by the spokesman of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) about Prime Minister Imran’s statements and on other Kashmir and Pakistan-related issues,” read the FO statement.

“Exposing India’s egregious behaviour and state-terrorism in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is part of our international obligations and our moral responsibility to the Kashmiri victims of Indian repression,” the statement added.

PM Imran during his UNGA address last month had exposed the atrocities committed by Indian forces in the occupied valley which has been under lockdown since August 5 after New Delhi revoked its special status.

“Equally reprehensible are India’s pretentions of casting itself as a ‘normal’ country. The international community would like to ask as to what normal country cages eight million people in an inhuman lockdown for over two months and deceives the world by claiming that everything is fine,” read the communique.