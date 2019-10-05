Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20 trophy unveiled in Lahore

LAHORE: The trophy for T20 matches scheduled between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was unveiled in a ceremony held at Qaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday

On this occasion, captains of both teams held a brief presser. Pakistan Captain Sarfaraz Ahmad said that T20 is a tough format. “Umar Akmal and Ahmad Shahzad’s return in the team is encouraging,” he said.

When asked whether Pakistan would bat or field first if it won the toss, Sarfraz said, “In my opinion, it would be a better decision to field first as the pitch is a little wet.”

Sri Lanka Captain Dasun Shanaka said that his team were satisfied with the security arrangements made by Pakistan.

“I’ll definitely return to Pakistan and once I am back in Sri Lanka, I will also persuade senior players to come and play test cricket in Pakistan,” he added.