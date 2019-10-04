Zardari, Talpur’s remand extended till Oct 22 in fake accounts, Park Lane cases

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Friday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till October 22 in cases pertaining to money laundering through fake bank accounts and Park Lane reference.

The former president and his sister were produced before the court amid strict security arrangements.

During the hearing, accountability judge Muhammad Bashir remarked that a course of action should be determined to avoid delay in proceedings as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor, Sardar Muzaffar, argued that a procedure was determined earlier as well.

To which, the judge replied that the number of suspects has now surged to 30 from 2 ever since.

Following the hearing, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and his sisters, Aseefa Bhutto and Bakhtawar Bhutto, met Zardari at the judicial complex.

After the adjournment of court, Zardari, in a brief media talk outside the court, said that he is fully supporting JUI-F’s ‘Azadi March’.

The former president said that his prayers are with Fazal-ur-Rehman and that PPP is backing his movement in his march against the incumbent government.