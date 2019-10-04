PML-N seeks details of PTI’s ‘undeclared funding accounts’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has written a letter to chief election commissioner (CEC), demanding the release of details of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) “undeclared foreign funding accounts” and the hearing of the case on a priority basis.

PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said that the letter points out that Prime Minister Imran Khan had submitted a request for secrecy, which is a “clear indication of ill-intentions and points to the fact that the premier is desperate to hide his wrongdoing”.

In the letter to the CEC, the party has demanded that the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), “hidden bank accounts and the details of illegal billions transferred from abroad” be made public.

The letter also pleaded that the proceeding of the case should be declared open for the people because they have the right to know about it.

The former information minister said that the premier is desperate to keep the documents and the hearings of the case under wraps because he has “violated the constitution of Pakistan and abused power to influence the outcome”.