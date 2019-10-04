PM Imran “undermining parliament’, says Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of “undermining the parliament”, saying that opposition had no choice but to take to the streets.

Referring to the Azadi March by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) in a media talk, he said: “If you do not make the parliament functional, democratic forces will be forced to take to the streets.”

When asked about his father, PPP C0-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, whose judicial remand was extended by an accountability court earlier in the day, Bilawal said the former president had in the past remained in jail for 11 years without a conviction but had “never compromised on his principles”.

“Regardless of the arrests [of our party leaders], we will not compromise on the 1973 Constitution or the 18th Amendment,” he declared.

The lawmaker said that the “tadeeli sarkar” (regime of change) had failed.

The PPP chairman also commented upon a meeting between Pakistan’s top corporate executives and the army chief a day earlier and said that the business community was so “fed up” with the government that they went to the army chief.

“Insha Allah their problems will be solved, but this is a very bad precedent that the people are approaching general headquarters instead of the parliament,” he said.

“How much burden can we place on our institutions? Every institution will have to do its job. Our defense and intelligence institutions are supposed to deal with elements that are conspiring against our country. If Khan sahib starts directing them to deal with elections, economy and foreign policy, when will they protect our borders, which is their foremost job?”

Indicating non-commitment to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Fazlur Rehman’s long march, Bilawal said that the PPP has called a meeting to discuss “the extent to which they can help”.

“We and the PML-N hoped that a joint opposition rally or protest could be held, [but] Maulana sahib has announced this march himself,” he said.

Reportedly, the PPP had expressed unwillingness to participate in the anti-government march because of the inclusion of the issues of blasphemy laws and Namoos-i-Risalat on its agenda.