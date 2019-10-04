Indian police investigate defacing of Gandhi cutout

NEW DELHI: Indian police are investigating a complaint that a cutout of Indian independence leader Mohandas Gandhi displayed at a museum was defaced as the country celebrated the 150th anniversary of his birth this week.

Police officer S. Baghel said a graffiti calling Gandhi a traitor of the nation was found scribbled on the cutout when it was taken out for a ceremony on October 2 in Rewa, a town in Madhya Pradesh state.

No one claimed responsibility for the action.

Baghel on Friday also refuted claims from some residents that an urn containing Gandhi’s ashes was missing. He said Gandhi’s ashes were never kept in the museum.

Some Hindu hardliners oppose Gandhi and his views because he advocated Hindu-Muslim unity. This is despite the fact that he was a devout Hindu himself.

Mahatma Gandhi led a non-violent resistance movement against British colonial rule in India, inspiring people across the world.

Most Indians still revere him as the Father of the Nation. But Hindu zealots accuse him of having betrayed Hindus by being too pro-Muslim, and even for the division of India and the bloodshed that marked partition.