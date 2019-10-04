FO dismisses insinuations Maleeha Lodhi was ‘removed for any reason’

The Foreign Office (FO) has put an end to numerous speculations and rumours about the recent appointment of Pakistan’s permanent envoy to UN saying, “There is no truth whatsoever in insinuations that Dr Maleeha Lodhi was ‘removed’ for any reason.”

The statement has been issued to dispel all the speculative theories which were making rounds on the social media about removal of Maleeha Lodhi.

“She [Lodhi] completed her tenure and as FM [foreign minister] has said, she served Pakistan with distinction and commitment and organised the Prime Minister’s successful UNGA visit with skill and dedication,” FO spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said in a tweet on Friday.

There is no truth whatsoever in insinuations that Dr Maleeha Lodhi was ‘removed’ for any reason. She completed her tenure and as FM has said, she served Pakistan with distinction and commitment and organised the Prime Minister’s successful UNGA visit with skill and dedication. — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) October 4, 2019

Earlier, on Thursday, Dr Faisal had also said that a “slander campaign” against newly-appointed UN envoy is uncalled for.

“Unfortunately, there has been a slander campaign against the appointment of Ambassador Munir Akram, which is reprehensible. It must be noted that he [Munir Akram] is a distinguished and experienced member of Foreign Service of Pakistan and an eminent diplomat,” he said.

“The newly-appointed envoy will soon assume his duties in New York and his contributions are internationally acknowledged and recognized,” he also said.