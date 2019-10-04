Fazal should ‘raid’ LoC instead of Azadi March: Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on Media and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan criticised JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman on Friday, saying that he is merely after self-interest.

Awan also said that Fazal had vast experience on matters pertaining to held Kashmir as he has remained chairman of the Kashmir committee in several governments.

Awan added that “those assuring you [Fazal] of their support are actually trying to make you a scapegoat for their own personal and political gains”.

“We will not let innocent Madrassa children be exploited for political gains,” she said, adding: “Those who are looking to raid Islamabad should focus on raiding Line of Control (LoC).”

A day earlier, Fazal had announced to hold ‘Azadi March’ in Islamabad from Oct 27 against the incumbent government.