Election tribunal rejects Shehbaz’s plea to nullify NA-249 election

KARACHI: Sindh High Court’s (SHC) election tribunal on Friday turned down a petition by National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif to nullify the election in NA-249 (Karachi West-II) constituency which he lost to Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda in general elections in July last year.

According to details, Sharif had moved the election tribunal to declare as void the election which the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker won with 35344 votes. The PML-N president came second with 34626 votes.

Sharif, in his plea, had taken the stance that Vawda had “rigged” the elections and requested the tribunal to nullify the poll.

Following the verdict, Vawda, in a media talk outside the high court, said that truth always prevails.