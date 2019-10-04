Couple booked over alleged rape, extortion of Lahore woman

LAHORE: A married couple were booked by the police on Friday for the alleged rape and extortion of a woman in Lahore’s Mohlanwal area.

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed at Sundar police station on the complaint of a woman who alleged that the man raped her, while his wife recorded videos and took photos – with which the couple had been blackmailing her for the past six months.

The two suspects were charged with Sections 376 (offense of rape) and 509 (word, gesture or act to insult a woman’s modesty) of the Pakistan Penal Court.

In a statement to the police, a neighbor of the suspects claimed that the wife had taken the complainant to her home where she was raped by the husband.

“He started behaving in an obscene manner with me before shutting the door and raping me, while his wife began recording a video of me,” the complainant told the police.

“They continued to ask for money and I was continually subjected to rape,” the woman further alleged.

She claimed that the suspects had recently demanded Rs10,000 from her and threatened to humiliate and kill her if she failed to pay.

The woman has called for the suspects to be brought to justice and that she be provided protection.

The case was registered on Friday evening and no arrests have been made as yet.