At least 110 Lesco feeders trip

LAHORE: Over 110 feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) tripped due to heavy rain on Thursday, leaving several parts of Lahore and adjoining districts without electricity for hours on Thursday night.

Various neighborhoods of the city including Karim Park, Badami Bagh, Bhati Gate, Shairanwala Gate, Shad Bagh, Amir Road, Chamra Mandi, Shahdara, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Samanabad and Chauburji were badly affected by the power outages.

The Lesco administration has restored the power supply in some areas after the rain stopped while several localities in the city are still without electricity.