Langlands School students protest against principal

CHITRAL: Students of Langlands School and College on Thursday staged a protest against the school principal Carey Schofield, who is a British national, over multiple issues at the school.

The students and some of their teachers gathered outside the deputy commissioner’s office and chanted slogans “Go Carey Go”. They were also carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the school principal and in support of their demands.

The protesting teachers alleged that the policy of the school is against timings, human rights and education policy of Pakistan. They said that due to these issues, the strength of the students has reduced from 1,100 to 700. They alleged that Miss Carey did not attend the school for 10 months when she could not get a visa, but still, she withdrew over Rs10.5 million from the bank.

A student of the school told this scribe that the contract of providing uniforms and stationery to students has been given to the son-in-law of an influential person. He said the uniform which is available in the open market for Rs4,000 is given to the school students for Rs10,000 compulsories.

Another student said the Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) had announced not to collect fees for vacations, but Miss Carey not only takes fees, but also imposes fines in case of delay. He alleged that flatterers get facilities at the school, while others are ignored. He also shared that there is no fee concession even if two brothers are enrolled in the same class.

A leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shahid Ahmed told that the chief minister had given a grant of Rs1200 million for the school for the construction of hall and hostel. He said no one knows where that money has gone. He alleged that a structure has been built in the name of a staff house, but teachers can’t enter that building and the principal’s personal guests stay there. He alleged that Miss Carey don’t take any class in the school.

Teachers and parents also held a meeting with additional deputy commissioner at the DC office and briefed him regarding their grievances. The ADC assured them that their complaint and grievances would be communicated to Deputy commissioner who is on leave as well as DC Chitral will hold a meeting with provincial chief Secretary to discuss these issues.

The protesting students and teachers demanded the chief minister, Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) to conduct an inquiry against Miss Carey. They warned that they will stage even larger protests if their demands were not accepted.

Later on, the students disbursed on the assuring of ADC that he must take action and will initiate an inquiry in this regard.