Ex-Indian PM to attend Kartarpur corridor ceremony, report claims

Former India prime minister Manmohan Singh has accepted Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s invitation to attend the historic event of the opening of Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan, reported India Today on Thursday.

However, other media outlets said the ex-premier would not visit the opening reception which is scheduled to be held on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Sahib in November.

According to NDTV, Manmohan Singh will only visit the Kartarpur shrine to attend the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanakn, not the inauguration ceremony that is to be held in Pakistan.

The Indian Punjab CM invited President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Manmohan Singh to join the first to attend the event, said reports.

Amarinder Singh met President Kovind, PM Modi and Manmohan Singh separately in Delhi on Thursday to extend invitations to the three leaders.

“Manmohan Singh has also agreed to join the first all party ‘Jatha’ to Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara and attend the mega event to mark the historic occasion,” the media outlet reported.

Modalities of the visit are yet to be finalised with Pakistan.

On Sept 30, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the country would extend an invitation to Manmohan Singh for the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor.

In a video statement, the foreign minister had said Islamabad decided to invite Manmohan Singh after consultations with all stakeholders.

The foreign minister had underscored that the Kartarpur corridor opening was a special occasion and Pakistan wanted the former Indian prime minister to be part of the historic moment.

The Kartarpur corridor, which will be the first visa-free route between Pakistan and India, is expected to open on November 11.