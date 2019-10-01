KMDC doctors to observe token hunger strike

KARACHI: The faculty members of Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC) has decided to observe a one-hour token hunger strike from Wednesday to press authorities for release four month salaries and allowances.

The faculty members, including assistant professors, professors and associate professors, have not been paid their salaries since May 2019 due to financial crisis in Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC). They have also been deprived of their arrears and increments since several months.

The OPD services at Dental Hospital has also been suspended since last 17 days due to the protest demonstrations and boycott of doctors. The doctors also continued boycott of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) and educational activities.

Scores of students have been facing grave hardships in completing their course work due to protest and boycott of educational activities by the professor. The boycott of classes has put the future of students in danger. The visiting patients with dental illnesses are also facing problems.

The doctors said KMDC had been facing acute financial crisis while Sindh government and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) officials were not sincere to resolve this matter.

The faculty members announced token hunger strike from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm today besides boycotting duties for early payment of their salaries and allowances.