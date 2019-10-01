Federal cabinet approves first-ever e-commerce policy

–PM directs officials concerned to double efforts to control dengue outbreak in country

–Gwadar Port exempted from taxes

–Firdous says there’s no threat to her portfolio

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday approved the first ever e-commerce policy of the country.

Briefing the press about the decisions taken by the federal cabinet, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the meeting participants considered the rising trend of E-shopping and expanding reach of smart phones in the country.

She said the prime minister directed to plan a roadmap for rules, regulations and basic structure of e-commerce in the country.

Firdous said the PM also issued directives to the Ministry of National Food Security and provincial governments to take steps to avoid shortage of wheat and control the price of bread.

“Prime Minister Imran also took notice of the spread of dengue in the country and directed the officials concerned to double efforts to control the virus,” she said, adding that the meeting was given a detailed briefing on the spike areas of dengue, relevant data and the steps being taken to overcome it.

She said that PM Imran also urged the Pakistan Halal Food Authority to hold meetings with various stakeholders and industry representatives to work out in this area.

The prime minister was also briefed on the performance of Pakistan Citizen Portal. It was informed that more than 11, 73, 000 citizens have registered with this app and more than a million complaints have been disposed of successfully.

The cabinet also approved exemption of Gwadar Port from taxation.

The PM apprised the cabinet in detail of his visit to the UN, his meetings with various heads of government and state, and other stakeholders.

He said he had interaction with more than 70 personalities while Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also held more than 50 meetings. The agenda of the meetings was to counter the Indian narrative on situation in Kashmir, expose its black face before the world community and to get the right of self-determination for oppressed Kashmiris according to UN resolutions.

The prime minister said many of the world leaders had no idea of the facts on Kashmir situation. His meetings helped them change the perception they had about Kashmir and India.

Imran Khan also informed the cabinet about the combined efforts of Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia on stopping Islamophobia and their agreement to start a modern English channel to present the true image of Islam to the world.

The channel will also depict dramas, films, culture of the three countries and rich Islamic values and traditions.

The cabinet congratulated Prime Minister Imran on his successful visit to the United Nations and particularly his address at the UN General Assembly in which he highlighted the issue of Kashmir in a very potent way.

She also rejected the reports that claim a probable change in her portfolio, saying she was not going anywhere that the prime minister had complete trust in her abilities.