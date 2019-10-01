Bilawal doing politics on bills: Shireen Mazari

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said on Tuesday that the opposition and particularly Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto are trying to do politics on bills being passed in the assembly.

The minster als0 expressed her displeasure on the opposition’s boycott and later walk out of the National Assembly session on Tuesday.

Mazari further said that members on the government benches can also move bills but opposition is trying to score a point by introducing bills in the assembly.

The opposition walked out after boycotting the session as they were unhappy over NA Speaker Syed Fakhar Imam’s decision to suspend rules in the session for presenting the bills.

PTI leader Mazari said that the government members can also present a bill, adding that Bilawal Bhutto is stalling Zainab Alert bill and another related to special people.

Speaking on a point of order, she said that unfortunately, Bilawal as chairman of the committee on human rights is creating obstacles in legislation on human rights bills. She said, “We know how to run the House”.

The minister said it would be wrong to say that members of treasury benches had no right as private members to move a bill. She further added that on a private members day, it was not only the prerogative of the opposition members to move a bill.

The opposition leaders were agitated over NA Speaker Syed Fakhar Imam’s decision to suspend rules in the session for tabling of the bills.

“It is a practice which is followed worldwide in the parliaments of the world that rules are suspended according to the situation,” Senator Azam Swati said.

PPP leader Nafeesa Shah said that until now only six bills have been approved under the current parliament.