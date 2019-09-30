Two Suicide blasts hit commissioner office in Loralai

LORALAI: Two suicide bombers attacked commissioner office in Loralai on Monday and blasted their vests.

As per the latest details, two attackers set off their explosive vests right outside the office of the commissioner of Loralai.

The explosion took place at the Quetta Road in Loralai near the medical college.

Soon after the explosion, police and law-enforcement agencies cordoned off the area and launched operation.

The injured people were rushed to a local hospital for medical assistance.

Blasts have claimed three lives of on-duty police officers. Both suicide bombers were also killed during the attack.

Loralai is the division headquarter of Zhob Division in Quetta.

