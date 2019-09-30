Shah Rukh Khan expected to play Bill in Hindi remake of Tarantino’s ‘Kill Bill’

Quentin Tarantino’s cult classic “Kill Bill” (Volume 1 and 2) featuring Uma Thurman are undoubtedly two of the best films the director has ever made.

Reportedly, Indian producer Nikhil Dwidevi has bought the rights to remake the film in Hindi and according to sources, actor Shah Rukh Khan has been considered for the role of the antagonist Bill, originally played by David Carradine.

As media reports emerged, “Nikhil bought the remake rights earlier this year, and now, he is in the process of giving shape to the project. There has been talk about Shah Rukh stepping into the role of the antagonist, Bill.

“This is one of the many films that the actor is considering for his next as he is keen on working with Anurag Kashyap. However, the discussions are at a nascent stage. The team has yet to zero in on the leading lady who will breathe life into Thurman’s part,” it further read.

However, it is yet to be decided which Bollywood actor will fill the big shoes left by Uma Thurman in her feisty and fearless character. The role of Beatrice Kiddo also indulged in high octane action sequences in exotic locations. The film was also shot in Japanese and Chinese languages.

Will the Indian version maintain the same format, or will the makers of the film experiment? Whatever the result is, Shah Rukh Khan, playing the antagonist will be quite a nice homage to his Bazigar and Darr days.