Rao Anwar seeks exemption from appearance in Naqeeb murder case

KARACHI: Former Malir senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rao Anwar on Monday filed an application before the Sindh High Court (IHC) seeking exemption from personal appearance in a case pertaining to the murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud.

According to details, Anwar, who is the prime suspect in the case, appeared before the court for hearing amid strict security arrangements.

Anwar maintained that he could not attend the hearing due to death threats. To which, the court said that all the cases against the former police official including Naqeeb murder case will be heard on the same day.

After hearing all the arguments, the court directed all the accused to make sure their presence in the next hearing which is scheduled on Oct 15.