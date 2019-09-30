Protest lodged with India on LoC firing

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia to record a strong protest over recent ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) – the de facto border between the two neighbors.

Ahluwalia was summoned by Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal at the Foreign Office in Islamabad to condemn the unprovoked firing across the LoC.

Two civilians were martyred and three were injured as Indian forces had again resorted to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing at the LoC at Nakyal and Rakh Chakri sectors on Sunday.

Dr Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement and investigate the incidents of ceasefire violations. He urged that the Indian side should permit United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

The spokesperson noted the Indian occupation forces have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons, along the LoC and working boundary.

This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing since 2017 when its forces violated the ceasefire agreement 1970 times.

Dr Faisal said the deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation, he added.