PM to reshuffle federal cabinet soon

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday came down hard upon dissenting voices within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and told the parliamentary party meeting that he would reshuffle the federal cabinet and remove ministers if they failed to deliver according to his expectations.

Speaking to Pakistan Today, a lawmaker of the ruling party said that during Monday’s meeting, Arbab Mohammad Amir, a lawmaker from Peshawar, had complained about the lack of coordination between cabinet members and the lawmakers.

Amir had said that most cabinet members had been avoiding meeting other lawmakers of the party. He told the premier that cabinet members had also failed to resolve issues faced by party workers, leading to lawmakers being burdened with multiple issues at a time.

He added that he had tried to approach cabinet members over some issues being faced by party workers but the cabinet members had been avoiding him.

Responding to the Amir’s complaint, the premier said that he would shake up the federal cabinet soon and the ministers who would fail to deliver according to his expectations would be removed.

PM Imran also lashed out another PTI lawmaker, Noor Alam Khan, for saying things against his own government during the last session of the National Assembly (NA).

“Why did you not speak against the previous governments when your former party leaders had been looting the national exchequer?” he asked him.

“The loot at plunder carried out by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) during the last 35 years brought us to the brink of bankruptcy and we had to approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for assistance, leading to price hike,” he told the meeting.

When other lawmakers also joined the chorus against the cabinet members, the premier once again assured them that he would soon reshuffle the cabinet and ministers who do not perform well would be shown the door.