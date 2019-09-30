PM Imran briefed on relief efforts after earthquake on visit to Mirpur

ISLAMABAD: Following his just-concluded seven-day tour to the United Nations (UN), Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday arrived in Mirpur city of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to express solidarity with the victims of a recent earthquake that wreaked havoc in the region.

During a meeting with the AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, Prime Minister Imran was briefed on the losses as well as rescue, relief and rehabilitation measures taken by the AJK officials, Radio Pakistan reported.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran, was also attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt. Gen. Mohammad Afzal

Strict security arrangements were made in the area ahead of Prime Minister Imran’s visit.

The premier is also expected to visit the divisional headquarters hospital to inquire after the health of some of the survivors being treated there, Divisional Commissioner Chaudhry Mohammad Tayyab told a private media outlet.

“The number of the people with serious and minor injuries was 172 and 680, respectively, in Mirpur district,” Tayyab said, adding: “Of the seriously injured persons, 27 were still being treated at Divisional Headquarters Hospital and three in the Combined Military Hospital, Mangla, while the rest had been discharged.”

Mirpur district suffered the most damage from the 5.6 magnitude earthquake, that rocked parts of Punjab as well as the country’s northern areas on Sept 24. About 40 people died, 38 of whom belonged to the Mirpur district.

At the time, the premier was in New York to attend the 74th annual session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). On Friday, he had announced Rs500,000 compensation for each person killed in the quake.

