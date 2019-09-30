Pakistan to invite Manmohan Singh to Kartarpur Corridor inauguration

ISLAMABAD: In a rather surprising move, the government has decided to invite former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh for the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor, which is scheduled to take place in November.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday announced that the government has decided to invite Manmohan Singh to the Kartarpur Corridor opening ceremony.

“Kartarpur corridor is an important project, the prime minister has a personal interest in it,” said Qureshi in a video message.

“After consultations, Pakistan has decided to invite Manmohan Singh to the inauguration. He will represent the Sikh community,” he said.

“On behalf of the government, as the foreign minister of Pakistan, I invite him to attend the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor.”

Qureshi said that a formal invitation will also be extended to Manmohan Singh in this regard.

The Kartarpur Corridor is scheduled to be opened on November 9, 2019, as work continues at a fast pace at the zero point.

Pakistan has kept the corridor project insulated from the recent tensions with India over the annulment of Article 370, subsequent repressive actions in occupied Kashmir and intensified ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC).

The project had also remained unaffected by the previous episode of escalation between the two sides following the Pulwama attack in February this year.

The corridor will be opened in November in connection with the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev.